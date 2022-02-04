Centre further tightens stocks limits on edible oils and oilseeds

-
ALSO READ
18 states to impose stock limits on edible oils ahead of Diwali festivities
Govt imposes stock holding limits on soymeal till June 2022 to tame prices
Centre cuts duty on refined oils, extends import tenure of pulses
Strategies to boost edible oil output won't succeed sans firm purchase plan
MSP hikes need to be supplemented by higher yields, say experts
-
The Centre has tightened the stock limits on edible oils and oilseeds by extending the curbs till June 30, 2022 and also by specifying the quantity that each trader can hold in those states where the quantum hasn’t been laid out.
The government, in an order issued in October 2021, had imposed stock holding limits on edible oils and oilseeds to control their prices.
But, it had left it to the states to determine the quantum of holding depending upon their local needs and requirements.
However, since then six states namely UP, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Bihar had specified the quantity of stocks that each retailer, wholesalers, processors and bulk consumer can hold.
The rest of the states hadn’t specified the quantum. This was valid till March 2022.
Following a review of the directions, the Centre has now laid down that retailers can hold only upto 30 quintals of edible oils and 100 quintals of oilseeds, while wholesalers can hold 500 quintals of edible oils and 200 quintals of oilseeds at any given point of time.
Similar norms have also been laid down for big chain retailers and processors.
This will not be applicable in those six states which have levied their own stock limits on retailers and wholesalers.
“The decision will empower states to regulate storage and distribution of edible oils and oilseeds and check hoarding in the country,” the government said in a statement.
Ironically, the limits have been tightened at a time when oilseeds production in the ongoing rabi harvest season is projected to be higher than this year.
As per latest data, oilseeds crop has been planted in around 10.27 million hectares this year, which is 23 per cent more than last year.
Mustard seed production is estimated to be over 11 million tonnes this year, up from 8.5 million tonnes last year.
The decision to tighten stock limits comes barely days after the annual Economic Survey presented in Parliament last week said that knee jerk reactions to price rise of essential commodities sends wrong signals to domestic producers and creates an environment of uncertainty.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU