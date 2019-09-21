Centre is looking at cutting import duties: BJP's Gopal Krishna Agarwal

Bharatiya Janata Party Economic Affairs Spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal tells Archis Mohan after the cut in corporation tax rate, the Centre should reduce import duties to integrate India into the global supply chain. Edited excerpts: Do you think Friday’s announcements will spur economic growth? Definitely. Over the past five years, we tackled the supply side problems.

Now, the problem was from the demand side, as private investment was not taking place. Friday’s announcements will have a far-reaching effect to spur private capital formation. Now, banks are ...