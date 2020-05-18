Centre lists 10 targets states must achieve to avail increased borrowing

The Finance Ministry has sent a memorandum to the states listing out ten specific targets which they will have to meet in order to avail extra borrowing from the markets. These targets are under the four conditions – One Nation One Ration Card, ease of doing business, power sector reforms and urban local body reforms. Finance Minister had spoken of the conditions during her media briefing on Sunday.

Immediately after her address, on Sunday afternoon the Ministry sent the missive to all the state governments explaining what that will entail.

As per senior government sources, these are the targets: Under ‘One Nation One Ration’ card, the states should seed all their ration cards with Aadhaar and install point-of-sale machines in all fair price shops. Under ‘ease of doing business’, states should carry out district-level assessment, automatically renew state industrial and commercial licenses to businesses and make inspections randomized with prior notice and full transparency.

ALSO READ: Bank of India engages Uniken to secure internet, mobile banking channels

Under ‘power sector reforms’ the states should provide power subsidy to farmers through direct benefir transfer, reduce aggregate technical & commercial (ATC) losses and reduce the gap between average cost of supply and average realisable revenue. Under ‘urban local body reforms’, states will have to notify property tax floor rates in consonance with circle property rates and notify water and sewerage charges.

“When you take debt, the debt market will also want to look at its sustainability. The lender would want to know if it is sustainable or not. Sustainability comes from two sides. First is that gross state domestic product growth should increase, the second is that deficit comes down through revenue increase or subsidy decrease,” said a top central government official.

The official said that the targets given to states were aimed at plugging leakages, maximizing revenues and ensuring investment

With the ‘one nation one card’ targets, the aim of the states should be to ensure any migrant or his family can collect his ration anywhere in India, the official said, adding that seeding with Aadhar will reduce leakages as nobody will be able to double-claim rations.

On ‘ease of doing business’, “Each state should do a district-level assessment in accordance with a standard protocol given by Department of Promotion of Industrial and Internal Trade (DPIIT).”

“There is a list of state industrial and commercial licenses which businesses are expected to get. The renewal for these should be automatic if the businesses are abiding by the laws. It should not require discretionary decision by an officer,” said the official

The official clarified that the power of inspection and fees collection by states was not being taken away. “In specified laws, inspections must be made randomized. The same inspector will not be assigned to a firm again and again. Every inspection should be preceded by prior notice to the establishment. After each inspection the report must be uploaded online. Such things will ensure investors don’t have bad image about our business environment,” the person said

The power sector reforms (see table) will only have to be implemented in one district for the states to be eligible for increased borrowing, the official added.

ALSO READ: Huge scope for Indian pharma as FDA eases drug scrutiny over shortage in US

For urban local bodies, the official said, “the floor rates of property taxes need to be in consonance with the circle rates of property. In some states it has not been revised for 30 years while property rates have doubled or tripled in that time.”

Acceding to the demand by states to let them borrow more in light of resource crunch and expenditure commitments during Covid 19, Sitharaman had said that the has increased their borrowing limit to 5 per cent of their respective GSDP, from the existing 3 per cent, for the current financial year.

Sitharaman said that beyond the 3 per cent of GSDP borrowing limit, there will be an unconditional increase of 0.50 per cent. Beyond the limit of 3.5 per cent of GSDP, an increase to 4.5 per cent of GSDP will be allowed in in four tranches of 0.25 per cent, with each tranche linked to clearly specified, measurable and feasible reform action. “Further 0.50 per cent, which will take the borrowing limit to 5 per cent of GSDP, will be allowed if milestones are achieved in at least three out of four reform areas,” she said.