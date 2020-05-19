PSBs report sharp rise in deposits thanks to YES Bank, Franklin fiasco

After losing market share in deposits to private lenders, public sector banks (PSBs) have seen a surge in deposits in the past few months, as many savers become risk-averse, thanks to the YES Bank fiasco and Franklin Templeton bond fund blow-up. PSBs reported a sharp rise in fresh deposits during the January-March 20 quarter and in April 2020, owing to the perceived safety of government-owned banks in increasingly uncertain economic environment.

A top executive of South-based PSB said his bank had seen inflow deposits of over Rs 3,000 crore in post-Covid period. In a normal course, a ...