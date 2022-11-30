JUST IN
Govt plans pilots on new direct benefit transfer model for fertilisers

Currently, the version of DBT in fertilisers involves farmers purchasing their fertilisers through point of sale (PoS) devices after undergoing Aadhaar authentication

Fertiliser | Agriculture | DBT in fertiliser

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

fertilisers
There is no restriction on the number of fertiliser bags that each farmer can purchase which sometimes leads to excess usage and chances of misuse

In a significant step, the Centre is planning to conduct pilots in a few districts of the country on a modified version of the direct benefit transfer (DBT) in fertilisers that would establish some connect between land holding and the nutrient’s consumption.

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 23:17 IST

