JUST IN
FAME-II: Centre pushes state govts to place more electric bus orders
PSBs write off Rs 29,000 cr in Q3FY23 as part of a clean-up exercise
Country's first waste-to-hydrogen plant to be set up in Pune, said official
Tamil Nadu's new EV policy offers various incentives for the sector
Maharashtra will chip in lion's share to India's $5 trn economy dream: CM
India's wholesale price inflation eases to two-year low of 4.73% in January
Income-Tax Department notifies ITR forms for filing returns for FY23
Govt planning to include additional 21 airports under Krishi Udan: Scindia
Will extra funds for rural housing, drinking water create enough jobs?
India's soaring Russian oil imports making rupee payment mechanism futile
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
PSBs write off Rs 29,000 cr in Q3FY23 as part of a clean-up exercise
icon-arrow-left
Tamil Nadu's new EV policy offers incentives for manufacturers, users
Business Standard

FAME-II: Centre pushes state govts to place more electric bus orders

FAME-II was launched with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore for a three-year period, but was extended till March 2024

Topics
FAME India programme | Electric vehicles in India | electric buses

Nitin Kumar  |  New Delhi 

electric bus

The ministry of heavy industries (MHI) is pushing state governments to place more orders for electric buses to meet the target of 7,090 under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme. The scheme ends in a year, but the deployment of e-buses by states under the plan stands at just 31 per cent (2,232) of the target.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on FAME India programme

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 17:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.