Centre's debt touches 56.2% of GDP in first half of FY21, shows data

The Union government’s debt has touched 56.2 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) as on September 30 this fiscal year against 46.5 per cent at the end of 2019-20. It should be noted that for the purpose of calculating debt as a proportion of GDP, the size of the economy in the second half of 2019-20 is also taken into consideration.

The states’ outstanding liabilities were 25.8 per cent as of March 2020. If one conservatively assumes that the trend is maintained as of September-end this fiscal year, the outstanding liabilities of the Centre and the states ...