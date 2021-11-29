Centre's expenditure budget for FY22-23 likely to remain flat

There will be no significant rise in the expenditure budget of the government for FY23 from the levels of FY22. Also the worrying note here is that, along with the Centre, states too have slipped up on their capital expenditure so far.

The implication is the target for capex in FY23 could end up being set on a lower base. As the finance ministry gets down to firm up the budget spending estimates for the Budget to be presented to Parliament by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the consensus is to push additional expenditure only in a few sectors, like health. But those shall be ...