Centre seeks suggestions from stakeholders on deferring BS-IV norms

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Tuesday invited suggestions from stakeholders to defer implementation of BS-IV norms for construction equipment vehicles in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The norms were scheduled to be implemented from October 1.

The ministry has issued a notification on the request of the agriculture ministry and construction equipment makers regarding deferment of BS (CEV/TREM)-IV emission norms, which pertain to construction equipment vehicles, tractors, and harvesters, for a year, inviting suggestions from stakeholders. The suggestions or comments can be sent to the joint secretary of the road transport and highways ministry.

Bharat Stage (BS) emission norms are standards instituted by the government to regulate output of air pollutants from motor vehicles. The BS-IV norms have been enforced across the country since April 2017.