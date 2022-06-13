Centre starts awareness drive to dispel myths about rice fortification

The government has undertaken a comprehensive awareness programme, including feeding and cooking demonstrations across Gujarat, Manipur, Nagaland, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, to dispel the myths about fortified rice, food secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on Monday.

Talking to reporters on the subject, Pandey said all states have been directed to set up steering committees headed by the Chief Secretaries to review the whole distribution process of fortified and make necessary changes suited to their local conditions.

On the alleged health risks associated due to consumption of the variety, Pandey said the benefits of fortification far outweigh the harmful effects.

“However, a comprehensive concurrent evaluation mechanism has been put in place,” he added.

The food secretary said that the state medical department and ground functionaries are generally aware of pockets and the kind of diseases prevalent. They will constantly monitor the distribution of fortified and report discrepancies through steering committees composed of health experts and other functionaries.

S Jagannathan, Joint Secretary in the Food Ministry, said with the scaling up of the entire ecosystem, the cost of fortification is getting reduced. Currently, it is 73 paise per kg and in many states, it is about 50 paise per kg.

This move (of expanding the scheme of rice fortification) was necessary as malnutrition costs India at least Rs 77,000 crore annually in terms of lost productivity, illness and death.

The country loses about one per cent of GDP (Rs 2.03 trillion) due to iron deficiency and anemia, he said.

"One rupee spent on nutritional intervention in India can generate Rs 34.1-38.6 in public economic returns," he said.

Kapil Yadav, Additional Professor at Centre for Community Medicine, AIIMS-Delhi, said: "There are some rare risks involved, but benefits are far more. India has the highest mortality in the world due to bleeding during delivery. Rice fortification helps offset this."

Food fortification has been implemented in 140 countries. A disclaimer of rice fortification has been put in India, unlike in other countries, so that people are aware of what they are consuming, he said.

A high dose of iron is not recommended only for thalassemia major patients who are on blood transfusion, he added.

Siddharth Waghulkar, Deputy Head (Nutrition and School Feeding unit) at the United Nations World Food Programme, said the micronutrient content in fortified rice is much higher than that found naturally in brown rice or parboiled rice.

Milling of rice removes the fat and micronutrient-rich bran layers to produce the commonly consumed starch white rice. Polishing further removes 75-90 per cent of Vitamin B-1, Vitamin B-6, Vitamin-E and Niacin.

"Fortification of rice provides an opportunity to add the micronutrients lost during milling and polishing. It also provides an opportunity to add other micronutrients, such as iron, zinc, folic acid, Vitamin B-12 and Vitamin A," he said.

Rice fortification is an "evidence-based" and a "cost-effective complementary strategy" to tackle anemia, he added.

Meanwhile, on the proposed expansion of the programme, the food secretary said the Centre has kick-started phase-II distribution of fortified rice to high-burden districts via ration shops from April 1. So far, 90 of the 291 targeted districts have been covered.

The government's aim is to distribute fortified rice in phases through all central schemes by 2024, as announced by the Prime Minister in his address on the 75th Independence Day, to dwell upon the issue of malnutrition among the poor.

The first phase was started in October 2021, under which fortified rice was supplied through the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman-PM POSHAN (erstwhile Mid-Day Meal Scheme).

Fortified rice is made according to the standards fixed by the food regulator, FSSAI, which has prescribed blending rice with three micronutrients -- iron, folic acid and Vitamin B12.

About nine million tonnes of fortified rice have been procured by the state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI). About 220,000 tonnes have been supplied to over 90 districts in 16 states during April-May of the current fiscal.

On the logic behind the distribution of fortified rice instead of parboiled or brown rice for addressing micronutrient deficiency among the poor, Pandey said the decision to go for the distribution of fortified rice was taken after much debate.

One was that if the bran of rice is removed, then the grain cannot be stored for long. Also, transportation and distribution of such grain from surplus states to deficit states for PDS distribution would have posed a big challenge.

Further, parboiled rice was a good option but not everyone's food habit although some states are improving its distribution of late, he added.