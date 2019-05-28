Centre to bite the bullet on labour reforms, wage code Bill first priority

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will expedite the process of labour law reforms in its second innings, senior government officials said on Monday. “We will hasten the process of labour laws codification. At least three out of the four labour codes will be taken up immediately and pushed for approval of the Union Cabinet,” said a labour ministry official.

After assuming power in 2014, the NDA government had planned major reforms in labour laws in the form of codes. It had planned four codes each for ...