Centre to fix a single mandatory floor on minimum wages for states

The central government has dropped the idea of fixing “national minimum wages” for various states and will instead fix a single mandatory floor for minimum wages to be followed by state governments.

This will be part of the Code on Wages Bill, 2019, likely to be introduced by Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. In a major push to the National Democratic Alliance government’s labour law reforms agenda, Gangwar may also introduce the Code on Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions, 2019, in the lower House of ...