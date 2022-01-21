Centre to fund drone purchase by FPOs, farm R&D bodies, even individuals

In order to promote the use of in different operations, the Centre has, perhaps for the first time, decided to provide funding support to Farmer-Producer Organisations (FPOs), Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Custom Hiring Centres and even individuals for the purchase of

According to the latest guidelines issued by the sub-mission on mechanisation, the Central government will provide 100 per cent funding support up to Rs 10 lakh for purchase of by training institutes, Krishi Vigyan Kendras and 75 per cent funding support for drone purchased by the Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).

The Centre will also offer financial support of up to Rs 6,000 per hectare to agencies that buy or hire drones for demonstration purposes.

In addition to research institutes and FPOs, the Centre will also provide 40 per cent financial support to the extent of Rs 4 lakh to existing custom hiring centres set up by Cooperatives and FPOs for purchase of drones, while 50 per cent support or upto Rs 5 lakhs will be funded drone purchase to agriculture graduates establishing Custom Hiring Centres.

The proposals for purchase of drones will be applicable only till March 31, 2023.

Welcoming the decision, Smit Shah, President of Drone Federation of India said that with a standard agriculture drone model costing between 8-10 lakhs, this step has made the purchase of agricultural drones nearly free for leading agri-research and agri-training institutions.

“These institutes in turn shall provide demonstrations across the country to promote agri-drone use. The subsidised purchase of agri-drones for FPOs, CHCs and Agri-entrepreneurs shall make them affordable, subsequently leading to their rapid adoption,” Shah said.

Few weeks back, the Centre has come out with Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for using drones for agriculture purposes including spraying of pesticides and plant chemicals.

According to the ministry, the SoP for drone regulation for pesticide application covers important aspects.

As per the SOP, the operators should use only approved pesticides and their formulations at approved concentration and height.

They will have to wash decontamination and first-aid facilities and notify the public about aerial application of pesticide not less than 24 hours in advance through competent authorities.

Further, the pilots should undergo specialized training including clinical effects of insecticides, the ministry added.

The SOP also covered other important aspects like flying permissions, area distance restrictions, weight classification, overcrowded areas restriction, drone registration, safety insurance, piloting certification, operation plan, air flight zones and weather conditions.

In conventional agricultural practices, pesticides are sprayed either manually or with the help of tractor-mounted sprayers where high quantities of pesticides and water are used and where a sizable portion of spray goes waste in the environment.

However, drone-based spray requires less amount of water, as well as pesticides, due to better application and bio-efficiency.