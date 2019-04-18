CERC asks power generating cos to pay fines for unused transmission lines

The power generating projects which are stranded will now have to bear the cost of abandoning In its latest order, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has directed power generating companies (gencos) to pay transmission and relinquishment charges for stranded transmission capacity resulting on account of the abandoned projects.

This development comes at a time when the sector is saddled with 40,000 MW of stressed assets. Of this, close to 11,000 MW of capacity is without a power purchase agreement (PPA) with any state. This makes gencos the first contender to pay relinquishment charges for abandoned lines, as they are not using it to supply power round the clock. Most of the stressed units have also shifted their transmission plan as they have changed their consumer, or decided to sell power in open market.

(Grant of Connectivity, Long-term Access and Medium-term Open Access in inter-State Transmission and related matters) Regulations, 2009, specify the charges for relinquishing a line. The regulations mandate that any genco which applies for long-term access (LTA) to a transmission line for 12 years would be liable to pay compensation in case it abandons it.

The (CTU) charges approximately Rs 40 lakh per Mw as relinquishment charges from any generating company that surrenders a transmission network due to either lack of power demand, or change of power supply plan. These charges are levied for a period of 12 years. State-owned owns and manages the national grid as the

The power companies affected by the relinquishment charges are located in the northern, eastern and western regions and include Essar Power, Jindal India Thermal Power, Jaipraksah Ventures, GMR Energy, Lanco, MB Power, KSK Mahandi, etc. These are same power companies which facing, or are about to face insolvency proceedings.

“If such a customer submits an application to the at any time lesser than a period of one year prior to the date from which such customer desires to relinquish the access rights, such customer shall pay an amount equal to 66 per cent of the estimated transmission charges (net present value) for the stranded transmission capacity for the period falling short of a notice period of one year,” the regulation says. For projects that provide preliminary notice and those who have changed their transmission plan, no penalty would be imposed.

has directed the to create a separate account for relinquishment charges and said that it should be used to discount transmission charges for the existing long-term & medium-term consumers on that same transmission line.

A senior power executive said, “For all these years we are paying close to Rs 80-90 crore annually for not using a line as the CTU thinks surrendered capacity as stranded and we are supposed to pay this amount for 12 years. The relinquishment charges are not payable in an inter-meshed network; there is no stranded capacity or empty line.”

A senior official at the CTU said that generation had become so dynamic that the transmission plan kept changing, hence the generation company was liable for any change in the transmission plan. He further said that real-time open market in the power sector was increasingly becoming popular where long term agreements were no longer preferred. This disturbed the transmission planning that was done keeping long-term supply in mind from a particular plant.