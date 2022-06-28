Cert-In extends deadline for VPN cybersecurity norms till Sept 25

-
ALSO READ
Surfshark to shut down servers in India over govt's new CERT-In rules
How will the new rules for VPN providers threaten user privacy?
ExpressVPN removes India-based servers, says Centre's rules 'overreaching'
TMS Ep166: VPN regulations, home loans, markets, neobank
Why new CERT-In rules will be game changer in India's cyber security space
-
India’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has extended until September 25 the deadline to comply with its cyber security norms for Virtual Private Network (VPN) and cloud services, responding after foreign providers said they will remove their servers in the country.
September 25 is the new compliance date for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Other businesses, which don’t provide VPN or cloud services, will have to comply with the earlier deadline of June 27.
The September 25 extension will “enable the industry to build the capacity required for the implementation of the cyber security directions,” said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in a press release.
CERT-In directions, released on April 28, mandate service providers to keep records of every information and communication technology (ICT) transaction for a minimum of 180 days.
They require service providers to maintain the personal information of subscribers for five years or longer, as can be demanded by CERT-In in case of a cybersecurity incident.
The new deadline comes after VPN providers, including ExpressVPN, NordVPN, and SurfShark, earlier this month decided to remove their servers in India. SurfShark said it operates a “no logs” policy, “So such new requirements go against the core ethos of the company. A VPN is an online privacy tool, and Surfshark was founded to make it as easy to use for the common users as possible,” said the company a blog post.
It could not be immediately ascertained if the new deadline will prompt VPN players to reconsider their strategy for India, but the government is unlikely to ease the guidelines.
Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information and Technology, last month told VPN companies they are free to leave India. “If you’re a VPN that wants to hide and be anonymous about those who use VPNs and you don’t want to go by these rules, then if you want to pull out (from the country), frankly, that is the only opportunity you will have. You will have to pull out,” he said.
Pankit Desai, co-founder and CEO of Sequretek, a Mumbai-based cyber security company, said the deadline extension would help firms enter a dialogue with the CERT-IN authority.
“However, there remains ambiguity on what has been asked and how companies will comply with it, for example, Incident reporting. There is a lack of clarity around how an incident is being defined,” Desai said.
He added that it was also not clear whether the companies need to report an unsuccessful attempt to breach companies’ cyber defences and if there would be a framework from the government side to help companies that have suffered a cyberattack.
Sandip Kumar Panda, the co-founder at InstaSafe Technologies, said an extension was expected as CERT-In’s guidelines cannot be implemented quickly. “The timelines and the excessive data retention mandates will have negative implications in delivery and practice of it,” Panda added.
He said the cybersecurity industry is gaining ground in the country and it will have to follow guidelines, but it may need another extension after September 25.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU