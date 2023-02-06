JUST IN
India's share in global oil demand expected to rise to 11%, gas to 500%: PM
Business Standard

Cess on public sector coal production set to rise to fund pension corpus

Financial mismanagement of the pension scheme has depleted corpus meant for pensioners of public sector mines

Coal ministry | Coal India | Coal

Shiva Rajora & Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

The Coal Ministry has given “in-principle approval” to a proposal to increase the cess levied on coal production from Rs 10 per tonne to Rs 15 per tonne to replenish the pension fund. This may secure the post-retirement benefits of more than 550,000 pensioners of public sector coal mines.

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 18:12 IST

