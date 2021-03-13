Charging point at every 3 km will pave way to make Delhi EV capital: Gahlot

-
ALSO READ
Electric vehicles to overtake gas guzzlers in India by 2030: Mahindra
Ola partners with Siemens for electric vehicles manufacturing facility
Electric two-wheeler sales remain tepid despite govt subsidy: Icra
Chinese telecoms firm ZTE preparing electric vehicle product line
Tesla market capitalisation crosses $800 billion for the first time
-
Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Saturday the AAP government's decision install a charging point at every three kilometers will pave the way for making Delhi the "electric vehicle" capital.
He said the Delhi government has taken a lead across India in creating charging infrastructure for a smooth transition to electric vehicles.
"The move to have a charging station at every three kilometres will build confidence among people to go for EVs and pave the way for making Delhi the EV capital of India," a statement quoted the minister as saying.
The government has already floated a tender to build 100 public charging stations with 500 charging points at prominent locations. These will be operational by December, he said.
All buildings such as malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls, office spaces, hotels, restaurants, hospitals will soon have to set aside at least 5 per cent of their total parking capacity for EVs along with suitable slow EV chargers. This will also add an estimated 10,000 chargers in Delhi by December, the minister said.
"Also, we are in advance talks with several EV fleet operators to open up their captive charging stations for public use. This will add another 750 charging points at least for public use in Delhi by June," Gahlot said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU