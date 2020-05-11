Chhattisgarh asks Centre for its share of coal money to fight Covid-19

is working on a plan to use the additional levy collected from coal block allottees in battling in the state, provided the Centre releases the money.

Chief Minister has sent a reminder to Union Minister of Coal and Mines Prahlad Joshi requesting for the state’s rightful share of additional levy collected from the allottees of coal blocks in the state that were cancelled by the Apex court.





He had earlier sent a letter on January 23, demanding the money, which works out to over Rs 4,140.21 crore. It was deposited with the Centre by eight allottees at the rate of Rs 295 per metric tonne levied by the court as penalty.

“The amount will enable state government to work effectively towards prevention of Covid-19 infection and situation arising from it,” Baghel said. He quoted the order of Supreme Court underlining that the additional and prescribed amount of levy should eventually be payable to the state government.



The Chief Minister said the state had taken a slew of measures for combating the in the state. As a result, only 59 corona positive cases have been found in the state so far. Out of which 43 people have recovered and 16 are recuperating.

“Providing the state’s rightful share of the additional levy amount will help the state government to work more strongly and effectively in the public interest of the state during the situation arising from Covid-19 pandemic,” Baghel said.