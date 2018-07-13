Chhattisgarh to build six 100-bed multi-specialty hospitals on PPP model

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to build six on public-private partnership (PPP) basis in the state.

The proposed hospitals will have 100 beds each and would be in addition to the government hospitals or the primary health centres existing in the areas where they are being set up.

“The land for the six hospitals have been identified; two would come up in Raipur and one each in Bhilai Nagar, Kurud (Dhamtari), Bhatapara and Manendragarh,” the state’s health services director Ranu Sahu said. The patients would get the best medical care from experts in the hospitals, she added.

The decision of state government to build hospitals on is part of major expansion plan chalked out in the The expansion programme would be implemented in phases, Sahu said.

The hospitals would be run on build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis. After a stipulated period, they would be taken over by the department of health.

The state government has asked the health department to build the infrastructure on a war footing. The hospital have the best technology to treat critical illnesses. It would also solve the problem of expert doctors’ services in the interior and remote areas.

Chhattisgarh Government had earlier also adopted a public-private partnership (PPP) policy for the It had invited proposals for establishing diagnostic centres in public hospitals and health facilities across the state.

Sahu said the over-riding objective of the policy is to utilize the technical, financial and managerial resources available in the private sector to strengthen the quality of services being provided through the public health care network. Outsourcing para-clinical and non-clinical support services at the is one of the priority areas under the policy.