Chhattisgarh unveils new industrial policy, stimulus to non-core sector

Chhattisgarh has come out with a new giving attractive sops to promote non-core sector in the mineral-rich state.

The new policy, that would be effective till 2024, was unveiled by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel at the 19th foundation day of the state. The three-day event, that started on Friday, showcases exhibition on industrial growth in the state. Major corporate houses are participating in the event.

“The state government had decided to give impetus to the non-core sector and had incorporate clauses accordingly in the new industrial policy,” Baghel said. Expediting the growth of non-core sector was in the larger interest of the state and would yield better dividend to the farmers, he added.

The new has also given stress to produce petrol from paddy. Baghel said the state would have surplus paddy and the state government had been working on a project to produce bioethanol from the paddy straw. The end product could be a substitute of petrol, the Chief Minister said.

The focus has also been given to promote industrial growth in the tribal predominated Bastar and Sarguja region. “The state has sufficient production of vegetables, fruits and minor forest produce,” Baghel said, adding that unfortunately it could not process or value-added. The state government had envisaged in the to save the produce of small farmers so that it could be marketed fresh and with good quality.

The previous (Bharatiya Janata Party) government failed to address the issue and the Congress-government had taken the task. We are developing food processing units in the remote areas, he said.

The small units would generate maximum employment and hence the new industrial policy had been focussed on medium, small and micro enterprises, he added.