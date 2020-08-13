China extends anti-dumping tariff on Indian fibre optic product for 5 years

-
-
China is extending an anti-dumping tariff on a fibre optic product made in India, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.
The punitive tariff on single-mode optical fibre takes effect from Aug. 14 and lasts for five years, with tariffs ranging between 7.4% and 30.6% depending on the specific Indian manufacturers, the ministry said.
China previously slapped an anti-dumping tariff on the same Indian product for five years until mid-August of 2019 and then had a review of the case.
