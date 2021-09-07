China plus one policy: India's textile industry spins profit

Braving the odds of Covid-19, container shortage and the shipping sector crisis, India’s textile industry seems to be riding on a high owing mainly due to the China plus one policy of European and the US apparels brands, and the ban on Chinese cotton by the US.

Based on the latest available data, export of ready-made garments (RMG) of all textiles increased by 67 per cent during the first five months of the current financial year showing signs of recovery. From April to August this financial year, the revenue from RMG exports was seen at $6.02 billion, up from $3.6 billion during ...