Chinese companies may need majority Indian partners to set up plants

Some global players are pushing for a 50-50 equity structure, pointing out that without such a split, most Chinese firms might not want to share their technology at all

Topics
Supply chain | China | Indian firms

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

electronics manufacturing services
Nearly 80 per cent of the global mobile device supply chain is in China and is run by Chinese companies. India has big plans in this space

Chinese companies will need to concede a majority 51 per cent stake to their Indian joint venture (JV) partners for setting up a component manufacturing plant in the entire mobile device and electronics supply chain ecosystem in the country.

Read our full coverage on Supply chain

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 23:08 IST

`
