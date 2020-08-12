Covid-19 crisis: Hit by local lockdowns, fuel demand falls 12% in July

-
India’s fuel demand is beginning to flatline after showing signs of returning to life, as consumption dipped 11.7 per cent in July, official data showed.
Fuel consumption, a barometer of economic activity in the country, had slumped by over 45 per cent in April as nationwide lockdown halted most vehicular traffic and shut industries.
However, with easing of lockdown restrictions, the demand picked up in May and June with month-on-month increase in consumption numbers.
Although, mini-lockdowns imposed by states to contain the spread of coronavirus seemed to have stopped this recovery, with fuel demand falling 3.5 per cent in July over the previous month.
Fuel demand fell to 15.67 million tonnes in July, 11.7 per cent lower compared with 17.75 million tonnes consumption in the same month a year ago, and 3.5 per cent lower than the June sale of 16.24 million tonnes.
