JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Centre has no plans as of now to curb rice exports, says report

Why are public sector companies unable to attract talent for higher posts
Business Standard

Coal companies to bring more than 2,400 ha area under green cover this year

Coal companies are hopeful of beating this year's target of bringing more than 2,400 hectares of area in and around coalfields under green cover by planting more than 50 lakh saplings, the govt said

Topics
government of India | coal industry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Coal India
Representative Image

Coal companies are hopeful of beating this year's target of bringing more than 2,400 hectares of area in and around coalfields under green cover by planting more than 50 lakh saplings, the government said on Tuesday.

Greening initiatives of the coal sector will help generate an additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent through additional forest and tree cover by 2030.

Greening drive is in full swing in coal mining areas and about 1,000 Ha of land has already been covered through block and avenue plantation, grassland creation, bamboo plantation and high-tech cultivation by August 15.

"With the achievements made so far, coal companies are confident of surpassing this year's greening targets," the coal ministry said in a statement.

Coal companies have not only met the increasing energy demand of the nation at the current time of global energy crisis but also shown their sensitivity and carefulness towards the environment.

The companies have adopted several mitigation measures like an extensive plantation in and around coal-bearing areas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, August 30 2022. 18:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.