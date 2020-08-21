Coal Ministry's go-ahead for 100% supply to thermal power units by CIL

Given the excessive coal stock available with Coal India Limited (CIL), the ministry of coal has approved the company’s plan to supply 100 per cent of the normative requirement of the thermal power units.

The ministry has recommended increasing the ‘annual contracted quantity’ (ACQ) of coal to 100 per cent of the normative requirement of a non-coastal plants. It was 90 per cent earlier. The ACQ has been increased to 70 per cent for coastal plants.

Normative requirement is the coal demand of a thermal power station based on its capacity, heat rate, boiler specifications and subsequent coal usage. Normative requirements are different for every station.





ALSO READ: Domestic coal demand may be subdued in Q2 on lower demand: Report

The decision of the pertains to coal supply both under long term agreement signed with CIL and coal supply linkage via the auction route. CIL periodically holds auctions of coal for the power and non-power sector for short-term and medium-term coal supply contracts.

“In view of the request of CIL and recommendations of the ministry of power, the standing linkage committee (of ministry of coal), recommended to increase the ACQ upto 100 per cent of the normative requirement,” said the minutes of the meeting held this week.

The Committee further said in case of coal supply linkages which have been obtained through auction, the entitled quantity shall be revised based on the new norms and the consumers would have to participate in auctions to obtain linkages for the increased entitlements of ACQ.

In the above mentioned meeting, the national miner informed it has sufficient stock of coal and there is “slugging demand from non-regulated sector (such as iron, steel etc) due to Covid-19. “CIL has decided to enhance the ACQ upto 100 per cent. This dispensation would be allowed to interested power plants on optional basis who would undertake that they would reduce import to the extent of increase in the ACQ,” said CIL.



ALSO READ: Freight rates on coal supply: CIL asks for discount, Railways says no

This is in line with the recent Centre’s directive to reduce coal import. Last month, CIL launched a special category of e-auction of coal for those companies and traders which import coal to meet their requirements.

The company also informed the ministry that around 700 million tonne of coal would be available with CIL in the current financial year. It further said, the production from next financial year shall be as per the plans to achieve the 1 billion tonne coal production target by 2024.