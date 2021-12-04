JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Indian economy fastest in world to come out of Covid pandemic impact: Shah
Business Standard

Coal production from captive mines likely to touch 85 MT in current fiscal

Coal production from captive mines is expected to reach 120 MT during the next financial year

Topics
coal industry | Coal price | coal projects

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

coal supply, power, energy, mining
Photo: Bloomberg

The government on Saturday said that coal production from captive mines is likely to touch 85 million tonnes (MT) during the ongoing fiscal, which is significantly higher than last year's 62 MT.

The coal production from from captive mines during this year till November has already reached around 50 million tonnes, the coal ministry said in a statement.

In order to further enhance coal production, Coal Secretary Anil Kumar Jain reviewed the issues related to environment and forest clearances impacting development of new coal blocks, with senior officers of the ministry in view of high demand for domestic coal.

Coal production from captive mines is expected to reach 120 MT during the next financial year.

"This achievement will further fulfil the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in domestic coal production," the ministry said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, December 04 2021. 18:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.