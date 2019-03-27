Collapse in farm work key in jobs crisis in India, says NSSO report

Various opinion polls conducted recently show how better job opportunities will remain a key issue in the voters’ mind in the upcoming general elections.

But what is causing this jobs crisis? A careful examination of the National Sample Survey Office’s (NSSO’s) periodic labour force survey (PLFS) report showed a collapse in agricultural jobs as a key reason behind rising unemployment, particularly in the rural parts of the country. The proportion of people, in the working age group, employed in agriculture fell by 8 percentage points for rural men and 9.3 ...