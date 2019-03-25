Govt performance below par on jobs and agriculture, says voter survey

A voter survey by non-governmental organisation Association for Democratic Reforms suggested disappointment with the government’s performance on key issues, including jobs, providing healthcare and drinking water. All top-three priorities had an average rating of 2.15-2.55, indicating below average performance. Other priorities include better roads and public transport, agricultural issues, and law and order matters.

The government fared poorly on these indicators as well. The survey was conducted between October and December, 2018. It covered 534 Lok Sabha constituencies and ...