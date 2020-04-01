New projects dip in March quarter amid economic slowdown, coronavirus

Fewer new projects were seen in the financial year’s last quarter amid an and rising uncertainty around the Covid-19 pandemic during the quarter.

The value of new projects were Rs 7000 crore lower in the three-month period ending March 2020, showed data from project-tracker Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy. The value of new projects was Rs 2.98 trillion in March 2019. It dropped to Rs 2.91 trillion in the quarter ended Tuesday, the last day of the financial year (FY20).

Completed projects were down 71.3 per cent. But stalled projects also declined. The value of stalled projects fell more than 82 per cent. The June quarter numbers may more fully reflect sentiment, with new projects expected to significantly decline amid the Corona scare, feel some analysts.

The disease (Covid-19) is a newly discovered strain of the virus with China being among the first countries to initiate a to control the spread of the disease. This has since happened in Italy, France and Spain. India has also been under since March 25th . This is expected to have a longer-term impact on new projects, according to analysts. The has meant disruptions in the supply chain and availability of labour.

The issue is likely to affect up to two quarters of business for capital goods companies (as their revenues are dependent on such projects), according to a March 31st Capital Goods report authored by research analysts Chirag Shah, Amit Anwani and Adil Khan from ICICI Direct, the retail division of brokerage firm ICICI Securities.

“It is difficult to assess the real magnitude of the outbreak and oil price crash at the moment as it is yet to peak out. However, it is likely to washout three to six months of revenue and profits in domestic market while hitting hard companies dependent on or with exposure to countries in Europe, US, Middle East and China with uncertainty in the near future posing higher risk,” it said.

The sector is likely to see a strain on orders, execution as well as face challenges on working capital, cash flows, balance sheet and profits for the financial year ending March 2021 (FY21), it added.

Private sector capital goods major Larsen and Toubro has been beaten down to price/book (PB) valuations last seen in the global financial crisis (GFC), noted foreign brokerage firm Jefferies India equity analysts Lavina Quadros and Apoorva Bahadur in their 30th March company update report. The report noted some disruption in the June quarter (1QFY21E).

“L&T is trading at 1-year forward PB valuations below GFC levels and its order book probably reflects one of the lowest private sector and new capex projects’ contribution since it demerged the cement business in 2003...Our earnings reflect 20-25 days work disruption in 1QFY21E,” it said.

Gross domestic product, a measure of economic activity, had seen domestic and global headwinds such as weak credit growth and global supply chain disruptions even before the Covid-19 issue came to the fore.

Completed projects were down from Rs 2.65 trillion in March 2019 to Rs 0.76 trillion in March 2020. Stalled projects declined from Rs 2.68 trillion to Rs 0.48 trillion in the same period.