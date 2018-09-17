Committee for stressed power sector looks for options after SC order

The cabinet secretary-led high-level committee for the power sector is figuring out its moves after the Supreme Court last week transferred all non-performing assets (NPAs) cases related to the sector to itself.

This is a dilemma for the panel, headed by P K Sinha, which was supposed to submit its report by September 29. The committee has met formally only once with all members present since it was constituted by the government in late July, with representatives from the ministries of power, coal, finance, and that of railways along with the bankers who have major exposure to the ...