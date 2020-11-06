Companies see Haryana local hiring bill hurting state, industry growth

With the Haryana Assembly passing a bill to give 75 per cent reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state, companies across sectors see the move detrimental to the growth of the state and industries therein. If the bill becomes law, it is likely to have a major impact on the automobile industry, which is planning to move the state government through industry bodies like CII.

The state governor has to give assent to the bill before it becomes law. "There is always a benefit to hire locally. But companies have to hire from outside as availability of ...