ISRO conducts initial trials of human space mission crew module recovery
Competition Bill may propose levying penalty on firms' global turnover

The suggestion to allow cartels to opt for the settlement scheme is also likely to be introduced in the Bill

Topics
competition law | Competition Commission of India | CCI

Ruchika Chitravanshi  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Illustration: Binay Sinha

The government will likely tweak the Competition Amendment Bill 2022 to propose that penalties on companies be calculated as a percentage of their global turnover instead of the current practice of levying it on their turnover within the country, it is learnt.

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 06:15 IST

