Confident of meeting direct tax mop-up target, says new CBDT chief

Pramod Chandra Mody, the newly appointed chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), said he was confident of meeting the direct tax collection target for the current financial year, which has been increased by Rs 50,000 crore. There's been apprehension in different quarters that the revised target of over Rs 12 trillion for 2018-19 cannot be met. “We are closely working on the measures to bridge the gap in the direct tax collection figures.

We have achieved over 65 per cent and I am confident of meeting the target,” Mody told Business Standard. Mody, a ...