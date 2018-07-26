JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

'Make in India' a misnomer? PSUs, states buying Made in China, says report
Business Standard

Considered development of regional transport aircraft: Minister

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Jayant Sinha, Civil Aviation Minister
File photo of Jayant Sinha | Photo: PTI

The issue of development of a regional transport aircraft (RTA) has been considered and further actions have been taken in this regard, Parliament was told on Thursday.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply that the issue of development of a RTA under the National Civil Aircraft Development (NCAD) programme was considered in a meeting of the Committee of Secretaries (CoS) held on May 18 and further action has been taken up as per the decisions of this meeting.

"A roadmap for manufacturing of other suitable aircraft, helicopters and associated ecosphere for parts, components and aviation equipment in India, including the setting up of a Task Force for the purpose, has also been taken up."

 
First Published: Thu, July 26 2018. 23:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements