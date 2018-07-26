Considered development of regional transport aircraft: Minister

The issue of development of a (RTA) has been considered and further actions have been taken in this regard, was told on Thursday.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply that the issue of development of a RTA under the National Civil Aircraft Development (NCAD) programme was considered in a meeting of the Committee of Secretaries (CoS) held on May 18 and further action has been taken up as per the decisions of this meeting.

"A roadmap for manufacturing of other suitable aircraft, helicopters and associated ecosphere for parts, components and aviation equipment in India, including the setting up of a Task Force for the purpose, has also been taken up."