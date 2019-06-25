Consolidation signals high confidence in IT: Nasscom's Murugesh and Rao

The recent consolidation in the information technology (IT) services sector is a trend that shows confidence is high in the industry, said Keshav Murugesh, the newly appointed chairman of Nasscom for the year 2019-20. Along with vice-chairman U B Pravin Rao, he spoke to Neha Alawadhi about issues facing the industry and the way forward for the coming year.

Edited excerpts: What is your strategy for the coming year and main focus areas? Murugesh: We want to build a strong credence working as a strong partner of the government, both internal as well as external. The ability for Nasscom ...