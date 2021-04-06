Consumer financier Bajaj Finance's asset under management grows 4% YoY

-
Consumer financier Bajaj Finance on Monday said its asset under management (AUM) rose by 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 6.5 per cent sequentially at the end of the March quarter to Rs 1.53 trillion.
In Q4FY21, it booked 5.5 million new loans, down almost 9 per cent sequentially and 8 per cent YoY.
At the end of March 31, 2021, its consumer franchise stood at 48.6 million compared to 42.6 million in the year-ago period.
