Consumer Protection Bill: Overlap of jurisdictions may lead to litigation

The Consumer Protection Bill, 2019, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on July 8, 2019. An earlier draft had lapsed with the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. The 2019 Bill, if it becomes law, will replace the outdated Consumer Protection Act, 1986.

The proposed law seeks to bring about far-reaching changes in the consumer protection framework. However, with a multiplicity of legislation governing different sectors, there is a likelihood of overlap of jurisdictions which might give rise to conflicts and more litigation. For instance, even though the Real Estate (Regulation and ...