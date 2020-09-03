Contribution-based pension accounts for new EPFO subscribers soon

Formal sector workers will soon have their own pension accounts with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) with benefits linked to their own share of contribution, rather than from a pool of funds.

The move will help higher income group workers to get higher pensions and is aimed at making the pension fund of the EPFO, which is in deficit, more sustainable. “…amendments in the EPS 1995 [Employees Pension Scheme, 1995] has been formulated and recommended to the government for grant of pension on the basis of accumulations in individual pension accounts ...