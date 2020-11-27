Core sector shrinks eighth month in row, sharper sequentially in October

Output of eight core sectors fell for the eighth consecutive month, by 2.5 per cent in October, which showed that industrial recovery is still weak.

The fall was sharper than 0.1 per cent in September.

Core sector output contracted in October due to decline in production of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products and steel.

On the other hand, fertiliser, cement and electricity recorded positive growth.

The production of eight core sectors had contracted 5.5 per cent in October 2019, data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry showed on Friday.

During April-October, the sectors' output declined by 13 per cent as compared to a growth of 0.3 per cent in the same period of the previous year.

The output of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and steel declined by 6.2 per cent, 8.6 per cent, 17 per cent, and 2.7 per cent, respectively. The growth rate in fertiliser production has declined to 6.3 per cent in October, from 11.8 per cent in the same month last year.

On the other hand, the coal, cement and electricity sector output grew by 11.6 per cent, 2.8 per cent and 10.5 per cent, respectively, during the month under review.

The output of these eight key sectors is in the negative zone since March.

Sunil Kumar Sinha, Principal Economist, India Ratings & Research, said that the suggests the industrial recovery is "still weak" and the traction seen in the index of industrial production (IIP) growth lately is triggered largely by the festival demand.

grew moderately by 0.2 per cent in September for the first time in the current financial year so far.

The eight core industries account for 40.27 per cent in the

Experts believed that the non-core portion of the may perform better than the core sectors in October, led by the building up of stocks ahead of the festive season.

Based on this, IIP might show a growth of up to seven per cent in October.

However, growth in many sectors may moderate in November due to some satiation of the pent-up demand as well as the temporary impact of a larger number of holidays.