Corona impact: Poultry farmers bleed as prices plunge below production cost

Poultry prices have declined by a third during the past one month due to receding consumer demand, amid the threat of spread.

Average broiler chicken in the benchmark Bengaluru wholesale market was quoted at Rs 61.76 a kg in February as compared to Rs 91.58 in January. In the Hyderabad and Muzaffarpur (Bihar) wholesale markets, the bird was sold at Rs 61.28 a kg and Rs 78.66 a kg in February compared to Rs 86.28 a kg and Rs 90.13 a kg in January, respectively. Eggs prices have plunged as well.



While the sharp decline in poultry prices has been attributed to the fear of spread, which has reduced consumer demand, the government and farmers have asserted that there isn't even the remotest possibility of the virus spreading through the consumption of chicken and eggs.

“Poultry consumption has declined sharply since the spread of made The main source of coronavirus is mammals, not birds. But consumers stayed away from buying of chicken and eggs possibly as a preventive measure, causing a sharp decline in their prices,” said K G Anand, General Manager, Venkateshwara Hatcheries, which sells poultry products under Venky’s brand.

According to Anand, broiler chicken is quoted ex-farm at Rs 40 a kg now, while the cost of production is as high as Rs 80-85 a kg. In effect, farmers are losing 50 per cent in poultry farming and many companies in this space have been left high and dry.

“Since, the poultry industry is led by small and unorganised players, they cannot survive such massive losses. As a consequence, they are cutting down production capacity. In fact, many small farmers have shut down and shifted to other means of livelihood,” said Ramesh Chander Khatri, President, Poultry Federation of India.





Poultry farmers have been suffering for over two years due to a sharp spike in the raw material prices. While feed prices have moderated marginally, the decline in consumption due to the fear of coronavirus has hit poultry farmers hard.

Meanwhile, average feed prices have declined by 6 – 15 per cent in the last one month. Average soybean prices have fallen by 6 per cent to Rs 4067 a quintal in February as against Rs 4329 a quintal in January. Similarly, maize and bazra prices have also declined by 15 per cent and 8 per cent to Rs 1994 a quintal and Rs 1806 a quintal in February compared to Rs 2347 a quintal and Rs 1965 a quintal in January.

“We expect the demand to normalise in two months. But, by then the summer season will set in which remains a lean demand period for poultry sector. But, reduced availability may have some positive impact on prices,” said Anand.

Data compiled by the Poultry Federation of India show that the Rs 100,000 crore poultry sector has employed 20 million people directly and indirectly.