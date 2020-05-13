Corona package: MSME definition changed, loans worth Rs 3 lakh cr announced

Finance Minister kicked off the government's economic package to tide over the current crisis with a slew of announcements for micro, small and medium enterprises and a new set of definitions.

On Wednesday, government announced it was finally going ahead with its plans to revise the definition of MSMEs, which has been a contentious issue since 2018 when it was introduced to Parliament.

Definition change

Apart from raising the investment limits for classifying MSMEs, the government also brought in annual turnover as an added feature for defining these units. Case in point, micro units - which are now classified as those with Rs 25 lakh of investments - will henceforth be categorised as those with Rs one crore of investments and/or an annual turnover of Rs five crore.

The existing definition relies solely on self-declared investment on plant and machinery. Since February 2018, when the Cabinet approved the proposal, the government had pushed to redefine based on their annual revenue. However, industry bodies representing small businesses have expressed grave apprehensions with this plan.

Sitharaman stressed that the investment limit for was being revised upwards, so that companies with more capital can still claim the benefits of being a small business. In another crucial move, the new definition will not differentiate between manufacturing and service based MSME units.

Sweeping loans

The government has announced collateral free automatic loans for small businesses, available till October 31. These will be for whose outstanding loan is Rs 25 crore or who have have a turnover of Rs 100 crore, Sitharaman said. The loans will have a four-year tenure and a moratorium on repayment of 12 months.

Sitharaman said no guarantee fees or fresh collateral will be required for availing the loans. The government will provide 100 per cent credit guaranteed cover to banks and Non Banking Financial Corporations on both principal and interest. Expected to benefit 4.5 million units, the loans will set the exchequer back by Rs 3 trillion.

For stressed MSMEs, a subordinate debt proposition has been announced by SItharaman worth Rs 20,000 crore. Some 200,000 MSMEs, which have been named non-performing assets or are officially classified as 'stressed', are likely to benefit. Sitharaman said the government will provide Rs 4,000 crore to the MSME ministry's Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGFTMSE). The CGFTMSE will then provide a partial credit guarantee support to the banks, which are expected to pass that on to MSME borrowers.

Growth fund

The Centre will also establish a mega fund of funds for MSMEs, similar to the one currently in place for start-ups, with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore. "This will help MSMEs expand capacity and eventually get listed in the markets of their choosing," said Sitharaman. MSME Minister had earlier hinted that the government will buy stakes in MSMEs that chose to get listed on the stock exchanges.

Ancillary measures

Government has also decided to discontinue all global tenders worth up to Rs 200 crore in public procurement. "Till now, many MSMEs, which were ancillary to larger manufacturing units could not supply due to foreign competition," Sitharaman said. With usual trade fairs becoming difficult to hold post Covid-19, e-market linkages to be provided across the board for all MSMEs.

Also, Sitharaman again promised that all government bodies and Central Public Sector Enterprises will clear all dues of MSMEs within the next 45 days.