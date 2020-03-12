Coronavirus fear reduces inbound international air travel to India by 30%

There was a 25-30 per cent drop in inbound international to India the imposition of restrictions on cross border movement of people in the wake of new pandemic, according to Usha Padhee, joint secretary in the Union Civil Aviation Ministry.

“There has been a drastic reduction in the number of international travelers. I was told that it has come down by 25-30 per cent. Because of the quarantine measures taken by every country to contain the spread the virus, both inbound and outbound traffic have got severe impact," she said.

The impact on the inbound international travel is expected to be even bigger in the coming days following the Government of India's March 15 advisory suspending the visas of all inbound travellers excepting those having diplomatic, official, employment and project visas. India suspended all tourist visas till April 15 in a bid to contain the spread of the virus in the country.

The ongoing Wings India event is also expected to see an impact in international participation as Usha Padhee said a third of the expected 1,500 delegates may not turn up at the four-day event, according to the Central Government official. Only a limited number of aircraft, including Embraer's E195-E2 aircraft, Honda's Jetlite N 27 aircraft, Bell 505 helicopter among others were on the display on the first day at the Begumpet Airport where the Wings India event is taking place.

Besides the international travel, the domestic air traffic numbers have also come down as people have been flying only in essential circumstances, she said. Ministry of Civil Aviation officials including Airports Authority of India chairman Arvind Singh, secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola are expected to participate in the Wings India inaugural session on Friday.