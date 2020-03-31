Coronavirus: Govt tells manufacturers to deliver 120,000 ventilators

Local makers of ventilators are grappling with component bottle-necks for ventilators even as the government steps up the demand for increasing speed to market for the devices that lower mortality rate for victims by as much as 85 percent- 90 percent.

Historically, the market for ventilators has been a small one with a market size of some 7,000 units, say those who work in the medical device business but due to the pandemic, the government and associated joint task force committees in recent times have told manufacturers that they will need to deliver between 100,000 and 120,000 ventilator machines as soon as possible.

This comes on the back of the central government push for automobile manufacturers to use their facilities to produce ventilators to boost the country's capacity of such machines in view of rising Covid-19 cases.

Separately, the Ministry of health has already asked the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, to manufacture 30,000 ventilators in the next two months in collaboration with local manufacturers.

Vishwaprasad Alva, managing director of Mysore-based Skanray Technologies, has tied up with SUV-maker Mahindra & Mahindra to ramp up production and increase volumes, and at present some 30 engineers at M&M are in discussions with Skanray officials to see how they can align manufacturing competencies, he said.

Typically, Skanray's output has been at around 2500 to 300 units a year but the company will be pushing the needle on that in order to meet demand and is looking to make at least 5,000 units in the next month and around 30,000 in the weeks that follow thereafter.

But there is a shortfall of components that Alva is grappling with given that most OEMs say that flow sensors, pressure sensors, digital screens and electrical components are imported from Germany, USA and Japan and are in short supply. "We are not aggregators and if we don't get parts from other suppliers there is a way to work around it, which is why we are talking with auto makers to see if their sensors can be reconfigured for ventilator usage," Alva said.

At the moment most countries including India have banned exports of ventilators given the high probability that patients at home will likely require them first. The difference between having a ventilator and not for an infected patient is a 90 percent chance of survival, Alva says. Other dominant players that make ventilators and have a significant market share are Max and Air Liquide.

Chirag Gala managing director of Mumbai-based Avi Medical, a Mumbai-based maker of neo-natal ventilators who was also part of the committee and Whatsapp chat groups where government officials that included Cabinet and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal were pushing for speedier output, said the center has been to quick to support the niche sector with Rs 40 Crore of support and facility space in Andhra Pradesh. "They say they need 120,000 ventilators fast," Gala said, adding that he has also reached out to Ashok Leyland to explore potential collaboration. Avi Medical has a capacity of about 1500 units a year but ventilators made for infants have an inflation capacity that is around ten times smaller than for an adult and would need re-engineering.

A ventilator can range in price from Rs 3 lakhs to Rs 5 lakhs and advances ones that are called ICU Ventilators and can go up to Rs 18 lakhs and specialty ones that are priced at different levels. "Seventy percent of coronavirus patients who have fluid in the lungs but have healthy lungs can be treated by a basic machine whereas the other 30 percent would be need ICU technology," says Vineet Acharya director of Lifeline Biz, an Ahmedabad based manufacturer with an output of around 500 ICU ventilator units a year. The entire existing ventilator ecosystem size in India would be between 40,000 and 50,000 units with annual market of around 6500 to 7000 units. Acharya goes on to say while getting the required sensors and other components back into supply is one issue, the bigger challenge is to move fast and ramp-up production to meet potential demand for manufacturers of ventilators.