Coronavirus heat: Govt to rework supply chain as China shutdown intensifies

India could run out of supplies in mobile phones, auto parts, insecticides and harmaceuticals within a fortnight as the China shutdown intensifies due to coronavirus, according to government officials. Describing the concern as grave, an official pointed out, “we do not have enough time to arrange supplies from other countries”.

While the crisis situation has prompted the government to rework the supply chains, there’s no clear road map yet on how the supply shortfall can be met in the near term at least. Officials have indicated that it’s an opportunity for ...