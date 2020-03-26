Coronavirus lockdown: Govt unveils Rs 1.7-trillion package for the poor

A couple of days after the three-week nationwide came into force, Union Finance Minister announced a Rs 1.7-trillion food-security and income-transfer package for the urban and rural poor.

The package includes free foodgrain for 800 million people for three months, insurance cover for essential-service providers, front loading PM Kisan instalments, and increase in wages under the employment guarantee programme.

Sitharaman also promised a one-time payment to women Jan Dhan accountholders and economically backward widows, pensioners, and differently-abled; extra free cylinders for Ujwala scheme beneficiaries; a hike in collateral-free loans for self-help groups; operationalising a construction workers’ fund; and contributing to organised sector workers’ employee provident fund accounts.

Sitharaman did not rule out further announcements targeting other sectors, and a senior government official said a comprehensive package for micro, small and medium enterprises was being worked on, declining to give further detail.





Prominent names in the government and the opposition reacted to Sitharaman’s announcements.

“Comprehensive measures announced today (Thursday) will mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the rural and urban poor, farmers, health workers, migrant workers, divyangs, senior citizens and other vulnerable sections of society,” Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said while he was “glad” at the announcements, he called them “a modest plan”.

“In due course, the government will realise that it must do more. The plan gives adequate additional food grain to the poor for three months, and that is welcome. It does not put enough cash in the pockets of the poor. Some sections have been left out altogether,” he said.

“You will notice that suggestions like help to tenant farmers and destitutes, maintaining current levels of employment and wages, tax deferment, deferring equated monthly instalments, GST rate cut, etc. have not been addressed. Let’s hope there will be a Plan II shortly,” Chidambaram added.

During the finance minister’s media briefing and in the official press release, the Centre declined to share the expenditure constituents of the Rs 1.7-trillion package. With some of the announcements not exactly being fresh monetary outlays, it was not clear what the extra expenditure would be.

In the absence of an official break-up, back-of-the-envelope calculations show the size of the additional outlay comes to be a little less than Rs 1.03 trillion, about 3.4 per cent of the size of 2020-21 Union Budget.

For example, Sitharaman said the first instalment of PM Kisan would be frontloaded and each farmer would be given Rs 2,000 in April. Officials said this would cover around 87 million farmers and the outlay would be around Rs 16,000 crore. However, since this is front-loading and not an additional amount, the figure cannot be considered extra spending and is part of the 2020-21 PM Kisan allocation of Rs 75,000 crore.



Sitharaman also said that the states will be asked to utilise the Rs 31,000 crore construction workers welfare cess fund. However, the corpus of this fund comes from employers and is maintained by states, with no contribution by the Centre.

For the food distribution part of the package, dubbed the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, the centre will provide 5 kilos of rice or wheat per person to 800 million public distribution scheme beneficiaries for free, over and above the 5 kilos that they are entitled to at a subsidized rate.

“Every poor household will also be provided one kilo of pulses. The distribution of these will be in two installments,” Sitharaman said. As per sources, the cost to the exchequer for the free rice, wheat and pulses could be around Rs 45,000 crore.

Sitharaman said that essential service providers, like medical personnel, sanitation workers, ASHA workers and others at the frontline of dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic will be provided Rs 50 lakh medical insurance. “All government health centres, wellness centres and hospitals of Centre as well as States would be covered under this scheme. Approximately 2.2 million health workers would be provided insurance cover to fight this pandemic,” said an official statement, though no details were available on the cost to the Centre.

Among other key steps, wages under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act would be increased by Rs 20 with effect from April 1. This will provide an additional Rs 2,000 benefit annually to a worker. According to sources, the additional outlay would be Rs 16,000 crore.

Around 30 million economically vulnerable widows, senior citizens and people in ‘Divyang’ category will get an ex-gratia, one-time payment of Rs 1,000 per person. This could lead to an additional outlay of Rs 3,000 crore. Sitharaman also said that 204 million women with Jan Dhan accounts will get a one-time payment of Rs 500 each. This could lead to an extra outlay of Rs 31,000 crore, sources said.

Women from 80 million poor households, who are part of the Ujjwala scheme, will get gas cylinders free for the next three months, the finance minister said. According to sources, Rs 13,000 crore extra could be provided for this purpose.

For wage-earners in the organized sector, earning below Rs 15,000 per month in businesses having less than 100 workers, the Centre will pay 24 per cent of their monthly wages into their employee provident fund accounts for next three months. This could cost an additional Rs 5,000 crore.

Additionally, EPFO regulations will be amended to include pandemic as the reason to allow non-refundable advance of 75 percent of the amount or three months of the wages, whichever is lower, from the accounts of 40 million workers, Sitharaman said. The minister also said that women organised through 6.3 million self0help groups will be allowed collateral free loans of Rs 20 lakh, compared to the earlier limit of Rs 10 lakh.

The finance minister declined to give the budgetary and fiscal impact of the announcements. Officials said off-record that since 2019-20 is almost over, this extra expenditure will be counted in the 2020-21 financial year.

While analysts welcomed the announcements, that did not stop them from slashing growth estimates.

“We peg our FY21 GDP estimate at 2.6 per cent, with a clear downward bias, with Q1FY21 GDP numbers witnessing a contraction. FY20 GDP estimates could also see a downward revision from 5 per cent to 4.5 per cent with Q4GDP growth at 2.5 per cent. The total cost of the is at least Rs 8.03 lakh crore in nominal terms,” said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, chief economic advisor, State Bank of India.

“The announcements made by the FM to provide relief during these unprecedented times are welcome, especially the provision of additional food, which will ensure food security, free LPG, and the upfronting of various payments,” said Aditi Nayar, principal economist, ICRA.

“However, the fresh announcements related to cash transfers appear to be relatively modest at this stage. Accordingly, we now expect the impact of social distancing and the lockdowns to limit GDP growth to 2.4 per cent in Q4 FY20 and a marginal 0.5 per cent in Q1 FY21, despite the support from agriculture and government spending. As a result, we expect the annual GDP growth to ease from 4.4 per cent in FY20 to 4.2 per cent in FY21,” she said.