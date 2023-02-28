JUST IN
Cotton growers to get water from April, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday reviewed the preparedness of the state government to supply canal water to cotton cultivators from April 1

Topics
cotton | Punjab | Ministry Of Agriculture

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Bt cotton

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday reviewed the preparedness of the state government to supply canal water to cotton cultivators from April 1.

Chairing a meeting of the irrigation department here, the chief minister said from April 1, canal water has to be made available for cotton crop cultivation to farmers, according to an official release.

He said the water supply must be ensured in the cotton belt of the state.

Mann asked the officers to ensure uninterrupted and adequate canal water supply at the tail ends to ensure sufficient water supply for the cotton crop.

Police should be deputed to check stealing of canal water so as to avoid any sort of inconvenience to the farmers, he said.

Mann also asked the officers to ensure proper cleaning and desilting of the entire canal system.

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 22:44 IST

