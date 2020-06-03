Covid-19: After Russia clears, India looks to expedite Favipiravir approval

India is working out ways to grant approval for Favipiravir expeditiously as soon as some concrete data comes in from Indian drugmakers who are running trials for the drug, sources have revealed. After Russia approved the use of Avifavir, a derivative of Favipiravir, for treatment of Covid-19, India wants to ensure the antiviral drug is available here, too, soon.

At the moment, Mumbai-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is conducting a phase-3 clinical trial to test the efficacy of two antiviral drugs — Favipiravir and Umifenovir — as potential Covid-19 treatment strategy. These ...