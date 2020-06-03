India simplifies clinical trial rules for Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing

As the world gets closer to a for Covid-19, India is paving way for the vaccines to be made available here soon. It would be critical in the coming weeks as Indian majors near a candidate that can help to protect individuals against the virus.

In order to make 'suitable vaccines' available to meet requirements of emergency arising due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the health ministry has allowed some relaxations to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the subsequent rules. In case a person (company) intends to manufacture and stock for Covid-19 which is under clinical trial for marketing authorisation (for sale or distribution), he had to follow a complex process. Several applications were to be made for conducting clinical trials, then upon completion of the trials, he had to again follow a series of application processes.





Prior permission was required from the Central Licensing Authority under the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019 to manufacture the vaccine. Now, the health ministry has said that the rules shall be 'deferred in public interest' to meet the emergent situation arising out of Covid-19. The process of making and getting marketing approval for Covid-19 vaccine is thus being made simpler.

"We are in talks with vaccine makers here. So far, it looks some global candidates like the Oxford one may be available sooner than the others. Moreover, there are some key Indian candidates too. The government will take an inter-departmental approach to ensure that the right vaccine candidate is available for Indians at the earliest," said a government official.



Indian vaccine majors are already moving rapidly towards developing the right vaccine that would offer protection against Covid-19. Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech is developing one with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The researchers have recently indicated that the next month is crucial in this development. Meanwhile, Pune-based Serum Institute is in talks with AstraZeneca, which has booked millions of doses for Oxford's front runner Covid-19 vaccine candidate. Serum is trying to sign a deal with the British drug major and if all goes well, it plans to make 100 million doses here.

Simpler rules would help Indian players to get a vaccine faster to the market.