New report raises fresh concerns over govt's Aarogya Setu application
Business Standard

Covid-19: As state govts defer or cut pay, employees prepare for battle

Some states ruled by the BJP have been cautious about giving state government employees any cause to complain

Topics
Coronavirus | State revenues | Lockdown

Aditi Phadnis  |  New Delhi 

State government employees in Kerala have announced that they will approach the Supreme Court after the Kerala High Court upheld a state government ordinance deferring their salary to meet expenses incurred in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic. Government employees from other states are keenly watching this contest as they too look to oppose the moves by their respective governments to cut salaries.

If state governments don’t address this in time, they could be sitting on political time bombs. The Kerala government had to issue an ordinance after a single-judge ...

First Published: Thu, May 07 2020. 01:22 IST

